"I have no worries" - Marat Grigorian says recovery will be key in grudge match with Superbon

Former Glory Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian is confident he will defeat Superbon if he can recover quickly between rounds.

In 2018, Superbon and Grigorian fought for the first time at Kunlun Fight 69 - World MAX in Guiyang, China. Grigorian made history that night by knocking out Superbon in 29 seconds before the latter took over the ONE featherweight kickboxing division.

At ONE X, Superbon had revenge on his mind when defending his featherweight world title in a rematch against Grigorian. The Thai superstar came out on top by unanimous decision, leading to a grudge match in the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event.

During an interview with Sportsmanor, Grigorian had this to say about his upcoming fight against Superbon for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title:

"I'm just focusing to make everything perfect. If I can recover fast on that day [in between rounds], I have no worries about that fight."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will stream live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The April 5 event can be seen via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Watch Grigorian's entire interview below:

Who else is fighting at ONE Friday Fights 58: Marat Grigorian vs. Superbon?

Superbon vs Marat Grigorian won't be the only world title matchup at ONE Friday Fights 58. In the co-main event, Jonathan Di Bella looks to maintain his undefeated record by defending his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title for the second time.

It'll be easier said than done for Di Bella, as he faces ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai. The Thai superstar last fought in December 2023, dethroning Joseph Lasiri by first-round knockout in an intense rematch.

Meanwhile, Friday's event will also feature:

Nong-O vs Kulabdam

Seksan vs Yutaro Asahi

Muangthai vs Nakrob

Jaosuayai vs Kongthoranee

Kompet vs Kongchai

Shadow vs Erik Hehir

