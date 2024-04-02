Marat Grigorian says Superbon redo proves one thing: "We are really the best fighters"

Marat Grigorian finds himself competing in one of the most stacked weight classes in all of striking right now.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing division features some of the best fighters in the world and, as a result, they often end up facing each other on multiple occasions.

With their elite skill levels, the likes of Grigorian, Chingiz Allazov, Sitthichai, and his upcoming opponent at ONE Friday Fights 58, Superbon, can all beat each other on any given night.

Grigorian has already shared the ring with the former champion on two previous occasions, but he believes that this shows the level they are both at.

Before they compete for the interim title at Lumpinee Stadium on April 5, he spoke about this round-robin tournament that plays out in his division.

He told Violent Money TV on fight week that both his and his opponent's ability to stay at the top is proof that they're the best of the best:

"It's nice, you know. We are always doing our best, so that's the important thing. We are still at the top, and we are proving always that we are really the best fighters in the world. So that's normal, us coming together to fight each other."

Marat Grigorian has gone from one rivalry to another

Another living proof of the kind of talent that exists in this division was shown in the last ONE Championship outing for Marat Grigorian.

He and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong have built an incredibly competitive rivalry against one another, but at ONE 165 in Japan, he got the latest laugh. Stopping the Thai striker in the third and final round inside the Ariake Arena set him up for the trilogy fight against Superbon on April 5.

A win on Friday night in Bangkok will also line him up for yet another rematch as he chases down Chingiz Allazov to try and even another score with a former foe of his.

