“I wouldn’t say it’s enjoyable” – Jonathan Haggerty says war with Felipe Lobo not something he would want again

Jonathan Haggerty would have preferred another dominant showing as opposed to the back-and-forth scrap he had to endure against Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

The Londoner successfully defended his bantamweight Muay Thai gold against the No.3-ranked fighter at the first time of asking inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, the situation was not made easy throughout fight week – even until the eleventh hour.

Just one day before his world title assignment, ‘The General’ received news about his uncle’s passing, which took a toll on him mentally.

Not one to crack under pressure, though, the 27-year-old dug deep and found the courage to muster another tough win against the Brazilian fighter, although he admits he was only at 60 percent capacity when their match got underway.

Hence, if he has it his way, he’d like to stick to what he does best without taking a beating.

Jonathan Haggerty had this to say to ONE Championship after his third-round TKO win over Lobo:

“I wouldn’t say it’s enjoyable, fighting like that. But I love it, I do love it. I can’t say I’m happy to do it again any time soon, but it is what it is, and I’m happy just to get a performance bonus and the belt.”

Jonathan Haggerty wants to use time off to focus on self-growth

After succeeding in his two-sport world title quest, and a first triumphant world title defense, Jonathan Haggerty plans to pump the brakes on his career and focus on ways he can elevate his game.

In a separate interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Orpington native shared:

“I need to stop focusing on everyone else calling me out. I need to focus on myself, getting better, [that’s] the main thing, you know, elevating.”

With his win inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last week, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground affiliate moves to six victories in succession on the global stage.

