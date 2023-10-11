"IAM here in ABUDHABI" - Paulo Costa doubles down on not pulling out of fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa is slated for a middleweight clash against Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event at UFC 294, set to take place on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

However, the anticipation surrounding this matchup became clouded with uncertainty when 'Borrachinha' disclosed earlier this week that he had undergone surgery to address a bursitis infection in his right elbow. He had received 10 stitches and had been instructed to refrain from training for two weeks. Despite the Brazilian's adamant stance on facing Chimaev just five weeks after the surgery, reports were suggesting that the UFC had been actively searching for a new opponent for 'Borz'.

UFC CEO Dana White acknowledged that the fight's status was uncertain in a recent press conference and mentioned that the ultimate decision would be made public shortly.

Check out White's comments below:

Paulo Costa recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to reaffirm his commitment to not withdrawing from his bout against Khamzat Chimaev. He stated that he is fully prepared and determined to face the 29-year-old Chechen:

"Im not pulling out this fight anyway , let me fight the fu*k gourmet Chen Chen . IAM here in ABUDHABI ALready n prepared mtfks !🧬🧃"

"I did surgery and still training to fight after that and everyone knows it . I really want smoke that guy"

'Borrachinha' also revealed that the UFC had been informed about his surgery from the very outset:

"Whole UFC staff knows it since day 1 bro. Once you’re admitted at hospital they need to reach Usada and everybody knows everything about you"

Check out Costa's posts below:

Credits: Paulo Costa on X

UFC fans rally behind Paulo Costa's will to face Khamzat Chimaev

Meanwhile, fans responded to Paulo Costa's determination to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, despite having undergone surgery just five weeks before the fight, with a wide range of responses.

One fan wrote:

"Respect for not pulling out like Charles"

Another wrote:

"I’m still confused if he is fighting or not , bc Costa might want to ….. but is he allowed ?"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Costa ain’t scared of nobody. Bit of extra Secret Juice and he kills gourmet chen chen 🧁"

"Paulo beats Khamzat with one arm"

"Hang in there Costa 🌷🙏🏻"

"Paulo ready to mog gourmet chenchen 🫵😹"

"Costa you better t bag Chen Chen"

Credits: @BorrachinhaMMA on X