Ian Garry accuses Colby Covington of ducking fight offer, says "I'm the one who's been hounding the UFC"

Ian Garry has not been shy about his desire to face Colby Covington in his return to the octagon, which has a top-five ranking on the line. The No.7-ranked welterweight recently accused the No.4-ranked welterweight of ducking him by refusing to sign a contract pitting them against one another.

Speaking to Nik Hobbs of Sky Sports, 'The Future' was asked if there have been talks about booking the bout. In response, Garry said:

"Ask Colby. Ask Colby. Because I can tell you, I'm the one who called him out in the octagon. I'm the one who's been hounding the UFC. He hasn't said yes. That's it. It's on him. He hasn't signed no contract. It's on him."

When asked if Garry had a message for Covington, he added:

"Say yes. Sign the contract. Come on. Let's go. Keep talking. I'm going to see you on the fight night and I'm going to be the guy that's going to end your career."

Check out Ian Garry's comments on Colby Covington below:

Expand Tweet

The pair have exchanged words on social media, with Garry labeling himself as the biggest opponent Covington could face after a lackluster performance at UFC 296. It remains unclear if the three-time welterweight title challenger will accept the bout. However, he has given the No.7-ranked welterweight a list of stipulations to make the fight happen.

Colby Covington lists three stipulations for Ian Garry fight

Ian Garry is looking for the opportunity to challenge Colby Covington for his top-five ranking. 'Chaos' recently revealed that 'The Future' will need to agree to three stipulations in order for the bout to take place. In a video shared on social media, the No.4-ranked welterweight stated:

"Stipulation number one. You and that gold digging w**re got to turn your Instagram comments back on... Stipulation number two... Layla, you've got sixty seconds to convince me and the people why this fight needs to happen so put your husband in the corner, get on your hands and knees and beg... Stipulation number three... Layla, you want to be a star? You want the spotlight? I got it for you, sweetie... I'll give you your 15 seconds of fame, right here, for America's pick of the week."

Check out Colby Covington's full list of stipulations for Ian Garry below:

Covington noted that turning his comments off ahead of the fight would lead to Garry forfeiting the bout, while doing so during fight week or afterward would lead to the No.7-ranked welterweight forfeiting his purse. 'The Future' has since turned down the stipulations while noting they are unrelated to a potential matchup.