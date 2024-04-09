Ian Garry allegedly agrees to UFC’s “fight date,” now awaits Colby Covington’s signature to settle bitter feud in the octagon

Ian Garry has allegedly agreed to fight Colby Covington later this year.

'The Future' called out 'Chaos' after his victory over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 in February. Surprisingly, the former interim welterweight champion responded with a callout video of his own. Since then, the two contenders have continued to go back and forth on social media.

However, it seems that it's time for the welterweights to stop talking and get in the cage. Earlier today, Garry took to Instagram to discuss a potential fight with 'Chaos'. In the video, the undefeated UFC welterweight stated that he had signed a deal to face Covington.

For what it's worth, Garry didn't reveal his potential fight date with Colby Covington. However, it seems that the Irishman is hoping to get into the cage sooner rather than later. In the video he posted earlier today, Garry stated:

"What's up everyone, it's Tuesday the ninth of April at 10 past 1 [PM]. I just want to let everyone know that I've agreed to a fight with Colby Covington. There is a date in place. Colby still hasn't signed the contract."

Check out his comments in the video below:

Why do Colby Covington and Ian Garry want to fight each other? Feud explained

The feud between Colby Covington and Ian Garry has gotten heated very fast.

After 'The Future' defeated Geoff Neal at UFC 298, he quickly called out 'Chaos'. The Irishman immediately made things personal with Covington, by stating that he would beat him in front of his friend, and former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

After a few weeks, the former interim champion responded with a video. Taking to social media, Covington stated that Garry needs to meet three requirements to fight them. All of them involved the Irishman's wife, Layla.

Quickly, Garry shot back, stating that Covington wasn't in any position to make demands. Given the American's losses as of late, the young welterweight believes that he doesn't need to do anything.

Later, Covington responded again, with another video targeting Garry and his wife. To her credit, Layla eventually responded on social media with a clip directed at Covington and other detractors. Meanwhile, Garry has continued to blast his potential foe on social media.

In just a few short months, the feud between these two UFC welterweights has gotten very intense.

