“He cooked with this one” - Fans react as Ian Garry turns on "the heat” in bitter feud against division rival Colby Covington

Fans are picking sides in the war of words between Ian Garry and Colby Covington.

'The Future' famously called out 'Chaos' following a split-decision win over Geoff Neal last month. The victory was the 14th in a row for the undefeated Irishman, and he hoped that Covington would answer his callout.

Well, Garry got exactly what he wanted. Last week, the former interim UFC welterweight champion released a video to social media, responding to the Irishman. There, Covington didn't just target Garry, but also mocked Garry's wife, Layla.

It hasn't taken long for Ian Garry to respond with a video of his own. On social media, the undefeated welterweight put out a clip responding to Covington, where he slammed his recent performances.

Earlier today, the welterweight contender released a video where he mocked Covington's original video. He included recent clips of 'Chaos' losing, while also mocking his stutter. The caption for the video was simple, with Garry writing:

"Sign the contract T....T...T... Today Junior"

Check out Garry's video below:

Expand Tweet

On social media, fans were pleasantly surprised with Garry's video. On X, one fan wrote:

"He cooked with this one. Colby fans getting ready for another disappointment."

Another user wrote:

"ian lowkey coming with the heat"

Check out some of the best fan responses to the video below:

[All comments in response to @IanGarryMMA on X]

Colby Covington explains video calling out Ian Garry and his wife

Colby Covington feels that he's the perfect man to rid the UFC of Ian Garry. 'The Future,' much like 'Chaos,' has been a divisive and controversial figure since joining the UFC. While the two seemingly have a lot in common, they have found themselves embroiled in a war of words with one another.

Last week, the former UFC interim welterweight champion released a video of his own. In the video, Covington blasted Garry, as well as his wife. The Irishman's relationship with former reporter Layla Anna-Lee has been heavily scrutinized in the past.

Just days after that video, Colby Covington opened up on the callout in an interview with Submission Radio. He explained why he called out Ian Garry, saying:

"People hate him because he's a little prick and he's just not a good human being. Everything he stands upon, him, his wife and his family, it's disgusting. We need to get rid of this kid and I'm the perfect guy to get rid of him."

Check out his comments in the video below (15:00)