“You want your 15 seconds of fame, Layla? - Colby Covington demands three things from Ian Garry and wife in order to earn a fight with him

Colby Covington recently issued three specific controversial demands that Ian Garry and his wife must meet in order to qualify for a fight against him.

The former multi-time welterweight title challenger has finally responded to Garry and his wife Layla Anna-Lee's challenge for a fight in his characteristic polarizing manner. 'Chaos' recently took to X and shared a video where he attempted to orchestrate the matchup while also making jabs at the Irishman's personal life.

In the expletive-laden clip, the 36-year-old American outlined certain conditions for the bout to take place:

"Ian Garry, you translucent cu*k, you wanted my attention, now you got it."

Firstly, Covington insisted that Garry and his wife re-enable their Instagram comments, emphasizing the importance of transparency and interaction with fans:

"You and that gold-digging wh*re got to turn your Instagram comments back on, and if you turn them off before the fight, you forfeit the fight. If you turn them off during fight week or after I beat your a**, you forfeit your purse."

Secondly, he urged Anna-Lee to come forward and persuade the public about why the fight should take place:

"Layla, you got 60 seconds to convince me and the people why this fight needs to happen. So, put your husband in the corner, get on your hands and knees and beg."

Finally, 'Chaos' emphatically stated that Garry's wife should make a cameo appearance while side-hugging him in one of his promotional videos for MyBookie:

"Layla, you wanna be a star? You want the spotlight? I got it for you, sweety, you want your 15 seconds of fame, Layla? After I beat your husband because that's a foregone conclusion, I would beat him."

After securing a split decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 last month, 'The Future' swiftly issued a challenge to Covington and boldly proclaimed his goal to not only defeat him but also retire him in the process.

Following her husband's lead, Garry's wife stepped forward and challenged the former interim champion to a fight, insisting that he confront the repercussions of his controversial statements.

How did rift between Colby Covington and Ian Garry intensify?

The conflict between Colby Covington and Ian Garry has a tumultuous backstory, with their rivalry simmering since the Irishman confidently asserted that he could effortlessly defeat 'Chaos' in an interview with 'The Schmo' in October 2023.

Although Covington initially refrained from responding to 'The Future', he seized a public platform to deliver biting jabs at him when both welterweights were targeted to fight on the UFC 296 card last December.

However, Garry withdrew from his scheduled bout against Vicente Luque after contracting pneumonia just three days before the event. Despite this setback, 'Chaos' proceeded to publicly ridicule and make highly provocative statements about Garry and his wife during the buildup to his title fight against Leon Edwards.

