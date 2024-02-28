"Sign the contract" - Ian Garry's wife urges Colby Covington to face music after his trash talk incites talk of fight

Ian Garry's wife recently urged Colby Covington to face the consequences of his provocative remarks, igniting discussions of a potential fight.

After clinching a split-decision victory over Geoff Neal at UFC 298, 'The Future' wasted no time in issuing a challenge to the former interim welterweight champion, exuding confidence as he declared his intention to defeat Covington and retire him in the process.

Check out Ian Garry's comments below (1:41):

Garry's wife, Layla Anna-Lee, recently took to X and reinforced her husband's plan to face 'Chaos':

"Call me ClickBait! I see it works. You got the attention, Colby, but now you're getting the punishment, too. Sign the contract, I’m excited to watch this one. The MMA world is mental. Not the most creative, still leaning on elementary lines, but they try to entertain. God bless Colby."

Check out Layla Anna-Lee's post below:

The tension between Garry and the American has a contentious backstory, with their feud brewing since the Irishman boldly proclaimed his ability to defeat Covington during an interview with 'The Schmo' in October 2023.

However, 'The Future' has recently garnered negative attention, especially with the renewed interest in a 2010 book penned by his wife titled 'How to be WAG', which has sparked discussions about his marital life. Covington, known for his trash-talking abilities, seized the opportunity to launch verbal attacks against Garry leading up to UFC 296 last December.

Ian Garry drew inspiration from NFL wide receivers for Geoff Neal bout

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Ian Garry disclosed that he analyzed NFL wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson to prepare for his UFC 298 matchup against Geoff Neal:

"I got to keep moving and keep on my toes because the minute he gets planted, he has so much power so that movement had to be constant the entire fight, shifting from left to right, left to right. I was studying a lot of NFL wide receivers, people like Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, and the way they get off the line and throw off the corners, purely based on the ability to try to trick the movement or trick the eyes into which direction you're going to move, and you're going to go."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below (1:34):