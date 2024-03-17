"Keep Layla's name out your mouth" - Ian Garry challenges Colby Covington to WWE-style 'I Quit' match with retirement clause for loser

Ian Garry has responded to Colby Covington's callout by issuing a challenge for a WWE-style 'I Quit' match.

Earlier this week, Covington released a video calling out the number seven-ranked UFC welterweight for their next fight. Instead of focusing on Garry, 'Chaos' primarily talked about his wife, Layla Machado Garry, by listing several contract stipulations.

Garry initially responded by telling Covington to wait for his official answer. 'The Future' then had this to say in a video posted on social media:

"Listen here, Colby 'Chaos' Covington. You are in no position to tell me what I should be doing in life. You'll do as you're told. You gave me three stipulations, all of which had nothing to do about fighting, but we're all talking about my wife. I don't know how you were raised, but women aren't property. My wife definitely ain't no trophy.

"You should be focusing on me. I'm the one who's in that Octagon with you. I'm the one who's going to punch a hole in your head, so stop swerving me and keep Layla's name out your mouth."

Garry continued:

"You're not America's favorite fighter. What you are is a peak underperformer ... You haven't got a single win against anybody in the top 15 right now. Colby, why should I fight you? I can think of one reason. I challenge you to an 'I Quit' match, where one of us has to say, 'I quit.'

"Whoever says 'I quit' has to retire, gloves off, center of the Octagon, sayonara my friend. I'm going to be the final chapter in your legacy of failure. I am going to rid the UFC of Colby Covington for good. I'm going to make MMA great again."

Watch Ian Garry's video calling out Colby Covington below:

Who did Colby Covington and Ian Garry fight last?

In Dec. 2023, Colby Covington ended a 21-month layoff by challenging Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight title. Following an intense fight buildup, Covington fell flat in the UFC 296 main event and suffered a unanimous decision loss in an underwhelming performance.

Meanwhile, Ian Garry last fought on Feb. 17 during the UFC 298 pay-per-view main card. Garry's latest Octagon test was against the always dangerous Geoff Neal. 'The Future' battered Neal before securing a split decision win, extending his promotional record to 7-0.

It's unclear if the UFC is interested in booking Covington vs. Garry. With that said, the contrast in styles and popularity of both fighters could lead to a solid addition to an upcoming pay-per-view event.

Watch Colby Covington's original callout to Ian Garry below: