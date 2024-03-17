"Worst response in UFC history" - MMA world reacts as Ian Garry's rebuttal to Colby Covington's "24 hours" challenge falls flat among fans

Ian Garry's highly anticipated response to Colby Covington's challenge fell flat among MMA fans, leaving many questioning his fighting spirit.

Covington has been targeting several welterweights as potential opponents. Following Garry's recent victory at UFC 298, the two engaged in a war of words, with Garry calling out Covington during the post-fight interview. Covington responded with a video outlining three conditions for the fight.

However, Garry's simple response to Covington had many fans underwhelmed:

"I'll respond on my own time, don't rush me."

Check out Garry's post below:

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, with some calling the exchange "cringiest":

"This will be the cringiest fight in MMA history"

"How is this guy more cringe than Colby and Cejudo combined?"

Some criticized Garry's lack of charisma:

"lmfao no aura at all"

"You called him out first, Ian."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Garry's response

Whether this exchange sours into a potential fight between the two welterweights remains to be seen. Regardless, Garry appears to have missed an opportunity to generate excitement for what would have been an interesting matchup.

Michael Bisping pitches for a potential Ian Garry vs Michael 'Venom' Page clash

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has proposed a potential welterweight matchup between rising star Ian Garry and MMA veteran Michael Page, with a potential title shot on the line for the winner.

Following 'MVP's' recent victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 299, Bisping took to his YouTube channel to analyze the welterweight division. He suggested that Page bypass the middle of the rankings and face the undefeated Garry in a high-stakes fight.

Bisping cited the pre-existing animosity between the two fighters as justification for the matchup:

"I think you leapfrog Michael Page right up to a number-six fight with Ian Machado-Garry. Why? Well, they've been talking a bit of sh*t. Ian Garry's been talking sh*t, he's been kind of dismissing the threat of Michael Page. Michael Page said,'Listen, I'd do the same thing.'...And the winner of that fight potentially then would get to fight Leon Edwards in a stadium in the UK."

Check out Michael Bisping's comment below:

