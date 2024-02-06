"If he can get through the bus boy" - Colby Covington responds to Ian Garry's desire to settle their differences inside the octagon

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington responded to undefeated welterweight Ian Garry after the Irishman expressed his desire to take him on.

Covington made reference to the Garry's marriage with English presenter Layla Anna-Lee, which has been the subject of public attacks, in an interview with Submission Radio.

He also made a joke about Garry choosing to adopt his wife's last name:

“When I come back, you got cuckboy out there who's talking, you know. How many last names do you realistically think the UFC can fit on most UFC fight kicks. Cause I’m wondering from Machado, Garry, Neil, whatever his last names are going to be you know, all the guys that have been sleeping with his wife allegedly. You know he hasn’t denied it yet but allegedly. Yeah I mean, how many names can the UFC fit on those fighter kicks.”

When asked about Garry naming Covington in his 2024 hit list, 'Chaos' responded that if 'The Future' could get past Geoff Neal at UFC 298 and if the matchup made sense commercially, then he would take him on.

Covington said:

“Right after the bus boy fight, if he can get through the bus boy and UFC deems that to be the biggest and best business the UFC can do in the welterweight division, then let's do it. UFC knows what Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington is about. CCI Colby Covington Incorporated has never turned down one fight. I fought the pound-for-pound greats, the champions. I’ve been a champion, I am the champion, I’m the best fighter in welterweight on earth right now. That’s just facts, you can have your opinion. I know what I’m capable of.”

Check out Colby Covington's full comments below (13:46):

Colby Covington reveals he was injured during his UFC 296 fight against Leon Edwards

Colby Covington challenged for the welterweight title for a third time at UFC 296 against Leon Edwards.

However, Covington claimed that he suffered an injury in the opening minute of the fight that severely affected his performance and led to a unanimous decision loss:

"I knew straight away it was bad 'cause it was the first kick I threw. It landed right on his elbow... Haters will still find a way to hate on me for fighting 25 minutes on one leg while landing over a hundred more strikes than Leon. But you know what? My haters are so broke, they can't even pay attention. So, f**k them."

Covington's next fight is not yet announced, but after a third championship fight loss, he has some rebuilding to do in a highly competitive division.

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Expand Tweet