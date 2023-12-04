Ian Garry almost got a taste of his own medicine before Sean Brady changed his mind last minute about "mugshot" t-shirt

Ian Garry has recently found himself as a target of both mixed martial arts fans and fighters.

Sean Brady, who called out 'The Future' following his third-round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum, revealed that he nearly gave the No.10-ranked welterweight a taste of his own medicine at UFC 292.

Speaking at the UFC Austin post-fight press conference, the No.9-ranked welterweight stated:

"So, me and Joey Pyfer went to the Boston card when Sean O'Malley fought and I had a shirt printed with an Ian Garry face on it and I was going to wear it - because he was fighting my boy Neil Magny - and I'm like, 'what if Neil beats him and I got this shirt on? I'm going to look like a f**king idiot' so I aborted the plan."

Brady continued:

"I was just going to give him a taste of his own medicine and that's just not who I am so I kind of just, I put it on ice, but I have the shirt and yeah, if he wants to get into it on social media... Hey, it is what it is... But when we get into that cage, I'm going to do the same thing that I just did to Kelvin to him."

Check out Sean Brady's comments on Ian Garry below:

Prior to their UFC 292 bout, Ian Garry wore and sold shirts with Neil Magny's mugshot printed on the front. It remains to be seen if 'The Future' will accept Brady's challenge for a potential fight.

Sean Brady reveals why he called out Ian Garry

After bouncing back from the first loss of his career, Sean Brady wasted no time calling out rising contender Ian Garry. The No.9-ranked welterweight revealed the reason for the call-out at the UFC Austin post-fight press conference, stating:

"Just the way he went about the whole thing with his team, it just rubs me the wrong way. He rubs the sport the wrong way. I’m a true professional in this sport, and I just don’t like the way he walks around with the cameras and goes into the gym, he's getting kicked out of Leon Edwards' gym."

Brady continued:

"He’s just always talking s**t about people, and it’s wack. I think he’s wack, and I’ll rag doll him. I think that’s the easiest fight in the division so if he can get through [Vicente] Luque - which I don’t think he will because Luque is an amazing fighter - I heard they’re coming to Atlantic City in March so we'll see."

Check out Sean Brady's comments on calling out Ian Garry below (1:15 onwards):

Garry has not responded to the call out from Brady, however, he will likely have plenty of contenders willing to fight him, if he can beat Vicente Luque at UFC 296. The No.10-ranked welterweight previously shared that he is hoping to face Colby Covington next.