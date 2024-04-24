Ian Garry contends Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree's co-main status for UFC 303 card, hints Colby Covington fight might still be in play

Ian Garry recently contested the upcoming light heavyweight clash between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree being billed as the UFC 303 co-main event and hinted that a bout against Colby Covington could still be in play.

UFC 303 is expected to generate plenty of attention as former two-division champion Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return against Michael Chandler in the main event. Many in the MMA community believed that 'The Future' being announced for the co-main event was inevitable, and so it came as a surprise when Hill vs. Rountree was announced for that slot instead.

Garry has had many back-and-forth exchanges with Covington in the form of videos on social media in recent months, but the bout has yet to materialize. 'Chaos' had outlined his stipulations for accepting a fight, while 'The Future' clapped back by claiming he signed a bout agreement.

The Irishman recently tweeted a massive hint that the bout could soon be official and even mentioned that it could result in a change to Hill vs. Rountree at UFC 303. He wrote:

"I think you mean "Featured bout" #ufc303"

When did Ian Garry and Colby Covington last compete?

Ian Garry and Colby Covington have both competed inside the octagon within the past five months but experienced different results.

Covington most recently challenged Leon Edwards for the welterweight championship at UFC 296. Edwards earned a dominant unanimous decision win after outstriking and winning the grappling exchanges against 'Chaos'. The loss was his third fight as he had come up short in his previous attempts against Kamaru Usman.

Garry, on the other hand, most recently earned a split decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 this past February. With the win, the Irishman remained unbeaten in his MMA career and improved to 14-0.

