Ian Garry disputes loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov ahead of UFC Kansas City, makes bold proclamation about the 'Nomad': "He was gasping for air"

Ian Garry has not entered the octagon since last December when he suffered the first loss of his mixed martial arts career, falling to Shavkat Rakhmonov via unanimous decision at UFC 310. Despite not getting his hand raised, Garry recently discussed this loss and praised his performance.
'The Future' is set to return this weekend, against short-notice opponent Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City, marking the first headlining bout of his UFC career.
The Irishman recently weighed in on his previous matchup with Rakhmonov, revealing that he believes he did enough to get his hand raised. Speaking on Part 1 of ESPN's UFC Journey, Garry said:
"The ego in me doesn't like to admit that my hand never got raised 'cause I still feel like, to this day, I didn't lose that fight. He was gasping for air, grateful the fight was over. I was ready for more... I was so proud and happy that I take a fight against the scariest man in the division on short notice, show up and put on a performance like that."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
He added:
"I learned from the Shavat fight that I am absolutely destined to be the best in the world, to be the champion, and there will be a time where we will face off again and I'll prove to the world that I am the better fighter."
Check out Ian Garry's comments below (5:29):
All three judges gave the first, second, and fourth rounds to Rakhmonov, while Garry won the third and fifth rounds. 'The Future' became the first fighter to take 'Nomad' to a decision in his mixed martial arts career.
Carlos Prates labels Ian Garry as a boring fighter
Carlos Prates has quickly made a name for himself, knocking out all four of his UFC opponents. Prates has now aimed at Ian Garry as the two prepare to clash later this week. Appearing on the MMA Hoje podcast, 'The Nightmare' quipped:
"I've been in the company for a year, two main events, four bonuses, four knockouts. I think this kid has been in the UFC for about four years, he's never had a main event. He won one bonus I think in his life. A bunch of decisions there, a f***ing boring fighter."
He added:
"He's fighting in the main event today because I chose him... I think he's making even more [money] than he made when he went to fight Shavkat... And at the end of it all, after he's all beat up, when he wakes up after the fight, he'll have to come and say: 'Thanks, Carlos Prates, you made me some good money.'"
Check out Carlos Prates's comments about Ian Garry below: