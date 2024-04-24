Ian Garry exhorts Colby Covington to sign fight contract, dares 'Chaos' to 'back up his sh*t talk' in new video callout

UFC welterweights Ian Garry and Colby Covington have been feuding for a while and appear to be headed for a fight.

After defeating Geoff Neal at UFC 298, 'The Future' called at 'Chaos'. Unexpectedly, the former interim welterweight champion retaliated by creating a callout video of his own. Since then, the two fighters have been trading barbs on social media.

However, it seems that the welterweight fighters must stop talking and get inside the cage. Garry previously discussed a potential fight with Covington on Instagram. In the video, the undefeated UFC welterweight fighter claimed that he signed a deal to face Covington.

In any case, Garry withheld the information about his possible fight date with Covington. The Irishman seemed to be trying to enter the cage as soon as possible, though. He said:

"What's up everyone, it's Tuesday the ninth of April at 10 past 1 [PM]. I just want to let everyone know that I've agreed to a fight with Colby Covington. There is a date in place. Colby still hasn't signed the contract."

Check out the post below:

Garry now appears to be determined to face Covington, as he again asked the latter to sign the fight contract in his most recent Instagram post. He said:

''It's Tuesday, the 23rd of April. It's half two. Everybody knows when my next fight is. Everybody knows what it is. There’s no secret. All we need is Colby to sign the f**king contract and say yes. Let’s go Colby. Can’t talk all that sh*t and not back it up.”

Check out Ian Garry calling out Colby Covington below:

Expand Tweet

Covington had insisted that the Irishman meet his three conditions before agreeing to fight him in the octagon, so it will be fascinating to watch how he reacts to Garry's most recent callout regarding their fight.

Colby Covington lays down three conditions for his fight with Ian Garry

Ian Garry hopes to get a chance to fight Colby Covington for the number-five spot. 'Chaos' just disclosed that 'The Future' must consent to three conditions for the fight to happen. The No. 4 welterweight said this in a video posted on social media:

"Stipulation number one. You and that gold digging w**re got to turn your Instagram comments back on... Stipulation number two... Layla, you've got sixty seconds to convince me and the people why this fight needs to happen so put your husband in the corner, get on your hands and knees and beg... Stipulation number three... Layla, you want to be a star? You want the spotlight? I got it for you, sweetie... I'll give you your 15 seconds of fame, right here, for America's pick of the week."

Check out the post below: