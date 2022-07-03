Ian Garry eyes next fight in Dublin, willing to wait for Conor McGregor's return to put on a show for Irish fans

Ian Garry has yet again reiterated his desire to compete on the same card as Conor McGregor.

The surging welterweight prospect continued his impressive form by picking up a unanimous decision win against Gabe Green at the recently concluded UFC 276 pay-per-view. With fatherhood beckoning, however, Garry intends to slow down a little when it comes to his professional life and focus on taking care of his pregnant wife for the time being.

Having signed with the promotion back in November last year, Garry has already picked up three wins inside the octagon. However, he wants to take a breather now and focus on his personal life as he is about to become a father. Garry said he'll continue to train and improve himself as a fighter until he fights again.

Weighing in on his next fight, Garry wants to either compete on a big pay-per-view card or wait for Conor McGregor to return so that they can compete on the same card. 'The Future' also wants the next fight card featuring McGregor to take place in Dublin, Ireland, in front of their compatriots.

During an interaction with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Garry said:

"I'll wait for the big fight or I'll wait for that opportunity when Conor comes back so we can put on a show for the fight fans and give Ireland what it deserves... If it's not Dublin, then put me and Conor on a card together because we will absolutely own that crowd and own that stadium and the Irish will take over wherever it's going to be."

Conor McGregor spoilt for choice ahead of octagon return

Conor McGregor is preparing to make a return to the octagon later this year or early next year. Despite McGregor's recent inactivity, the fighter has managed to remain in the spotlight as several fighters have called him out over the past few months.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler expressed a desire to fight the Irishman following his recent win over Tony Ferguson. UFC president Dana White also seemed to think it'd be a fun fight to make. However, Charles Oliveira has other ideas.

Oliveira is guaranteed a title shot in his next fight and wants to fight McGregor for the currently vacant lightweight title. McGregor himself initially expressed interest in fighting Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

The Irishman has a lot of exciting options for his next fight.

