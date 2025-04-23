Ian Garry goes scorched earth on Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman while weighing in on the future of the welterweight division: "Out with the old"

Ian Garry recently took aim at Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman and discussed the future of the welterweight division. He shared his honest feelings about the current state of the division and made it known that he believes it's time for a new era.

Garry is preparing for his welterweight main event against rising star Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City this Saturday. Prior to his first career loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in his last outing, 'The Future' had been linked to a bout against Covington, with the two exchanging jibes through social media videos.

During his latest conversation with journalist Shakiel Mahjouri, Garry blasted Covington and Usman for rejecting fights against young up-and-comers in attempt to keep their rankings. He mentioned that he doesn't believe they want to compete anymore compared to the surging contenders that want to make the division exciting:

"We're getting out with the old and in with the new. We're getting rid of these people that are just trying to stay relevant like Kamaru and Colby, just trying to maintain relevancy by just talking on podcasts, trying to slag off Paddy Pimblett. That's all they are now. They don't want to fight. They're not fighters anymore, they're done... You got these young, hungry killers coming up... And you're just seeing what the welterweight division is turning into in the next decade."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below (6:46):

Ian Garry opens up about first career loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Garry also opened up about suffering his first career loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov last December and noted that he took away more positives than negatives.

During the aforementioned conversation, Garry mentioned that he looked more dangerous than Rakhmonov after the bout, which has boosted his confidence going into his next bout:

"I finished the fight with Shavkat, 25 minutes. I don't think there's very many people in the world who can say that Shavkat's the more dangerous fighter after that fight. He might've won, but I don't believe he's more dangerous." [6:03]

Check out the official judges' scorecards for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Garry below:

