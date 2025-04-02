Ian Garry hits back at critics after Carlos Prates fight announcement with bold message: "This is my world"

Ian Garry, who is scheduled to fight emerging contender Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City, has a message for those questioning his abilities in the octagon.

Ad

'The Future' faced top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov in a title eliminator bout at UFC 310 in December 2024 and lost the bout via unanimous decision. Fight fans and even 'Nomad' praised the Irishman's outstanding effort despite the defeat.

At UFC Kansas City, Garry will attempt to return to winning ways against Prates (21-6), who is on a four-fight UFC win streak and has won the majority of his bouts via knockouts so far in his pro MMA career.

Ad

Trending

After the fight was announced, Garry posted a message on his Instagram, vowing to fans and critics that he is eager to prove why he is the best fighter in the world.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’m excited. Why? The UFC goes, ‘Ah, we need someone. Who do we need? Who do we call?’ You call me. Why? Because I’m a real fighter who wants to fight the best in the world. I’m going to show everybody how good I am. Carlos Prates is awesome, but this is my world. I love to fight. There is nothing in this world I love more than fighting."

Ad

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

Ad

Ian Garry is interested in a rematch with Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Garry reflected on his first-ever professional loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov last month. 'The Future' posted a video on Instagram, in which he expressed his desire for a rematch with Rakhmonov. He said:

"I would love to run it back one day and to avenge that loss and I'm excited to because I believe that guy is going to hold the belt one day. We said it, we both knew we would cross paths one day and I said that week on fight week, I believe me and Shavkat are going to meet each other far more than once in our careers."

Ad

Check out Ian Garry's comments about Shavkat Rakhmonov below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.