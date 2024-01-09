Ian Garry intends to take Colby Covington's voice away with savage beatdown on McGregor vs. Chandler undercard

Ian Machado Garry has not forgiven Colby Covington for his comments at UFC 296.

Adding to a list of newsworthy comments on the Jan. 8 episode of The MMA Hour, Garry called out Covington for "some of the things he has said" and intends to 'punish' the American in a future fight. Garry claims he would 'box the ears off' of the former interim champion and hopes to "hit him so hard that he is never able to speak again."

Garry also made it a point to predict that he would finish Covington, saying he wouldn't "need five rounds" to eliminate the UFC 296 title challenger.

The Jan. 8 interview is not the first time the Irishman has called out Covington on The MMA Hour, as he has previously told Ariel Helwani he would "slap the mouth off [Covington] in front of his fans" in Miami.

The most recent comments and hatred from Garry stems from 'Chaos' bashing the 26-year-old and his relationship with his wife, Layla Machado Garry. Covington has repeatedly slandered Garry in interviews, labeling him as a c*** while spreading rumors about his family.

Most notably, Covington opened the UFC 296 press conference by asking the crowd:

"For all the people out there: how many of you have f***** Ian Garry's wife?"

Despite Garry focusing his attention on Covington, 'The Future' is currently scheduled to face Geoff Neal at UFC 298.

Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal preview

Originally scheduled for UFC 292, Ian Machado Garry and Geoff Neal are booked once again to compete at UFC 298.

A matchup between two top-10 welterweights, Neal is currently ranked no. 8 in the division with Garry two spots behind him at no. 10. However, Garry is the betting favorite with a 13-0 undefeated record.

Currently at 6-0 in the UFC, Garry has developed momentum with impressive performances against Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez. Neal is coming off of a submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov, though the fight ended as a Fight of the Year contender in 2023.

Prior to losing to Rakhmonov, Neal entered the top-10 with a violent TKO victory over Vicente Luque in August 2022.