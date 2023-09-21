Ian Garry issues 4-word reaction after Leon Edwards plans to "put the final nail" in Colby Covington's coffin

Ian Garry recently issued a four-word reaction after reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards shared a photo of the announcement for his upcoming fight with Colby Covington at UFC 296.

'Rocky' took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of the bout announcement after Dana White officially revealed the UFC 295 co-main event and UFC 296 main event. The fight has been rumored for quite some time as there was speculation that it would serve as the co-main event at UFC 295 but was moved to December instead. The reigning welterweight champion mentioned that he intends to put an end to 'Chaos' title aspirations and the character that he has been portraying.

Leon Edwards wrote:

"December 16th I put the final nail in this man coffin #headshotdead"

The surging welterweight clearly isn't a fan of Colby Covington and appears to be rooting for the champion. He commented on the post in all caps and insinuated that he hopes Leon Edwards retains his welterweight championship at UFC 296, writing:

"AMEN TO THAT BRO"

Caption and comment

It will be interesting to see what transpires in the upcoming welterweight title fight as Ian Garry will definitely be keeping a close eye on it, especially considering that he continues to ascend the rankings.

Ian Garry names Colby Covington as a dream opponent

Ian Garry has been open about his disdain for Colby Covington, recently naming him as one of his dream opponents.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, 'The Future' shared his thoughts on a potential bout against 'Chaos'. He mentioned that he would be confident in his chances, willing to be the villain and fight him in Miami, saying:

"Walk into Miami, slap the mouth off him in front of all of his fans. I have no problem playing the heel, I have no problem going out there and being the bad guy for a weekend. At the end of the day, when I put him unconscious, I'm going to have a smile on my face."