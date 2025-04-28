Ian Garry issues fiery warning after Carlos Prates win at UFC Kansas City, vows to bring world title back to Dublin and Brazil

Ian Garry returned to the octagon this weekend and bounced back from his first career loss, defeating Carlos Prates via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Kansas City. Following the victory, Garry expressed that he is hoping to fight for the title in his next bout.

'The Future' doubled down on his message afterwards, revealing his plan to serve as backup for the UFC 315 title clash between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. In a recent Instagram video, the Dubliner said:

"What's up everyone? We just did it again. 25 days notice against one of the most dangerous guys in the division. And guess what? Next week, I'm flying to Canada. I fly to Canada, I'm the backup for that world title fight and if anybody slips up, you best believe there's a world title coming back home to Dublin, Ireland and Brazil, baby."

Garry added:

"I love you. Thank you for your love and your support. Let's do this one more time. I'm one of the baddest men in the world and there ain't no one stopping me reaching my dreams. Love you all. Have a great night. I f**king am."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

While Garry revealed that he will serve as the backup, it will be interesting to see if the UFC will allow him to have two five-round bouts just two weeks apart, provided someone withdraws from the title bout.

Furthermore, it is unclear when the Irishman will be able to fight for a belt as the division's title picture remains crowded.

Ian Garry shares three-fight plan to become top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter

Ian Garry has his eyes set on the welterweight title, claiming that he wants to fight for the belt next. Garry laid out his three-fight plan following his recent victory over Carlos Prates, stating at the post-fight presser:

"I'm going to fight Belal next. I'm going to beat Belal. Belal has said it many, many times I am the toughest opponent in the division for him. Then when Belal doesn't have the belt, there's a certain pound-for-pound No.1 who wants to come up, and his name is Islam Makhachev."

'The Future' added:

"I beat him, I take that status, I win my first title defense, and then Shavkat gets the rematch. I'm going to go out there and I'm going to dismantle that man and prove that he never won that fight."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

