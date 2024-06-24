Ian Garry questions Michael Page's skills, says 'Venom' isn't good enough to beat him or anyone ranked higher: "This is the end of his career"

Ian Garry is set to make his return to the octagon this upcoming weekend when he faces Michael 'Venom' Page to kick off the main card of UFC 303. The No.7-ranked welterweight recently revealed that he doesn't believe his opponent is good enough to climb the rankings, suggesting that he will end his career when they clash.

Speaking to Scott Fontana of New York Post Sports, 'The Future' stated:

"I have zero interest in fighting MVP. I had zero interest then. I have zero interest now. I did it to fight on the same card as Conor [McGregor] and people give him hype. People give him, 'Ah, he's this, he's doing that.' He never won a world title at Bellator and he's had two opportunities to do it and now he's coming to the UFC, which is the greatest organization in fighting and he thinks he's going to come into this division and do what? Win a world title?"

He continued:

"He couldn't do it at Bellator and he tihnks he's going to do it here? He's not going to touch me and he's not going to touch anyone above me in the rankings. This is the end of his career. I'm ten years younger - 11 years younger - than him. I'm faster than him. I'm prettier than him. I'm more technical than him. And in every single which way, I'm going to outclass him and I'm going to prove that there is levels to this game."

Check out Ian Garry's comments on Michael 'Venom' Page below:

Garry had previously expressed an interest in fighting at UFC 303, regardless of his opponent. The No.7-ranked welterweight was vocal about his desire to fight on the same card as fellow Irishman Conor McGregor, who had been set to headline the card. 'The Notorious' was forced to withdraw, however, after breaking his toe in training.

Ian Garry claimed he only accepted Michael 'Venom' Page because Colby Covington was "running"

While Ian Garry will face Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 303, he had a different opponent in mind for this upcoming weekend's card.

In a video shared to his social media, 'The Future' suggested that he only accepted the bout because Colby Covington was "running," stating:

"'Question one, you said you wouldn't fight MVP, how come you're fighting him now?' I only want to fight up, but there's no one above me in the rankings available to fight right now. That's all because Colby Covington is running. So, I have a choice - I either wait or fight down and I'm not waiting."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

Garry appeared to be in talks to clash with Covington. However, things fell through after the latter provided an unrealistic list of demands. He did, however, express his gratitude that Page accepted the bout.