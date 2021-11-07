×
Ian Garry reveals he was meant to play golf on the morning of UFC 268, but later made a 'smart decision' not to

Irish prospect Ian Garry picked up a TKO win at UFC 268
Anurag Mitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 07, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Few know that UFC welterweight Ian Garry is a huge golf buff. The highly rated Irish prospect initially wanted to play golf the morning of his recently concluded scrap with Jordan Williams at UFC 268.

In his post-fight interview, Garry revealed that he was supposed to play golf on the day of the fight, but he later made a 'smart decision' not to.

Garry said the decision not to play golf was difficult for him to take because he's obsessed with the sport. With a hint of regret in his voice, Garry said he'd rather have played golf and then knocked someone out to cap off a truly wonderful day.

"I was meant to play golf this morning. I made a call. I was meant to play golf. I wanted to play golf this morning but I made a smart decision not to for other issues that were at hand and I kind of got in trouble but it's okay. That was the hardest part about it is that I made the decision not to and I'm obsessed with golf but yeah it was my decision in the end. I can sit here and argue that it probably wasn't the right decision because golf is never a bad experience. I love golf and it would have been a nice day to go out, shoot nine holes, go home, warm up, get a massage, and then go and knock someone out at MSG. Would have been a nice day."

Ian Garry shows shades of prime Conor McGregor during impressive win at UFC 268

Ian Garry turned on the heat in his early preliminary card bout against Williams. After overcoming initial adversity in the fight, Garry pulled a trick from Conor McGregor's playbook to knock his opponent out with just one second remaining in the first round.

As Williams leaped forward, hoping to land a flurry of strikes on Garry, the Irishman pulled back and countered with razor-sharp precision to put his opponent to sleep.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh
