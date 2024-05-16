Ian Garry says he can't fight at UFC 303 co-main event unless it's against Colby Covington - "That was the fight that sells"

Ian Garry believes that the promotion would not be interested in offering him a co-main event slot at UFC 303 unless he fights Colby Covington. Garry has been pursuing a fight against Covington since he defeated Geoff Neal at UFC 298.

While the duo were engaged in a social media feud over the last few months, Covington's recent comments about potential opponents suggest that he is no longer interested in fighting the Irishman.

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Garry confirmed that he would not face Covington next as 'Chaos' might remain on the sidelines until the end of 2024 due to an injury. While he was targeting the co-main event slot of the UFC 303 event headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, Garry shed light on what it would mean to his placing on the card if he fought another opponent:

"The truth is, if it's not Colby [Covington], firstly, I don't believe it's going to be co-main event. I don't believe they'll give the co-main if it's not the Colby Covington fight. That was the fight I wanted. That was the fight that sells. It drives that anticipation, that venom."

Catch Ian Garry's comments below (10:04):

Speaking further, Garry said that he prefers to compete at UFC 303 over other events and claimed to have accepted several other fights.

Ian Garry will be grateful to be in the co-main event for a Conor McGregor card

Ian Garry belongs to the next generation of fighters who grew up watching the meteoric rise of Conor McGregor. Speaking further in the aforementioned interview with TalkSport, Garry explained how much it would mean for him to be part of the event headlined by McGregor. He said:

"For me, being that kid that grew up watching Conor McGregor, that was just completely and totally invested emotionally in his career, to fight and compete on the same night as him, watch him do his thing, hear his walkout, sit side-by-side to him at the press conference and just be grateful to be in the presence of the greatest to ever do it in the UFC... It would be a feather in the cap for sure." [10:28]