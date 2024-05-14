Ian Garry discusses being offered multiple fights, including matchups against Colby Covington, Michael 'Venom' Page and other fighters

Rising UFC star Ian Garry has spoken about the recent matchups that have been offered to him by the promotion. 'The Future' sat down for a chat with Adam Catterall of TalkSPORT MMA. During his time there, Garry spoke about possibly fighting at UFC 303 and his on-going rivalry with Colby Covington.

At one point during the interview, the 26-year-old mentioned the names offered to him by the UFC.

Garry shared that the UFC offered him fights against Michael 'Venom' Page, Colby Covington, Sean Brady, Joaquin Buckley and Nursulton Ruziboev. The 26-year-old also revealed that he had accepted every single matchup offered by the promotion. He said:

"I have said 'yes' [to fighting Michael Page]. I've said 'yes' to that name. Him and his coaches are deciding because he feels a bit heavy, he's a bit heavy to make weight in seven weeks' time... There's been so many [fights being offered] at this point, you kind of lose count. I feel like I've gone through about eight or nine names... They've offered me Colby, I've said 'yes' to 'MVP', I have said 'yes' to Sean Brady. I've said 'yes' to [Nursulton Ruziboev], I've said 'yes' to Joaquin Buckley. I've said 'yes' to every single person that has come my way. That is what I do."

Garry is undefeated as an MMA fighter and is currently on an incredible run in the UFC. 'The Future' has won all seven of his fights inside the octagon and has an overall professional record of 14-0.

Ian Garry has called out Colby Covington multiple times

For quite some time now, Ian Garry and Colby Covington have been trading insults on social media. 'The Future' has uploaded several videos to his Instagram account, challenging Covington for a showdown inside the UFC octagon.

Last month, Garry did an interview with Nik Hobbs of Sky Sports where he claimed that he had accepted a fight against 'Chaos' but the former title challenger was yet to sign the contract. He said:

"Ask Colby. Ask Colby. Because I can tell you, I'm the one who called him out in the octagon. I'm the one who's been hounding the UFC. He hasn't said 'yes'. That's it. It's on him. He hasn't signed no contract. That's on him." [h/t - Championship Rounds]

