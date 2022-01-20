Ian Garry set for second UFC appearance in April, will take on Darian Weeks

Ian Garry will be making his second UFC appearance at UFC 273 on April 9th. His opponent will be fellow one-fight UFC veteran Darian Weeks.

The Irish mixed martial arts sensation Garry made his promotional debut at UFC 268 in November last year. Despite being dominated early, he knocked out Jordan Williams with just one second left in the first round at Madison Square Garden.

Weeks' management company - Iridium Sports Agency - and MMA journalist Marcel Dorff were the first to confirm the news about Garry's next matchup. He will be looking to move above the early preliminary card this time around.

"Ian Garry will fight Darian Weeks at #UFC273 on April 9th. (first rep. @TeamIridiumISA) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN," posted Dorff.

'The Future' holds a 8-0 record in his pro career so far, while Darian Weeks is 5-1. The Missourian's first UFC outing ended in a short-notice unanimous decision loss against Bryan Barberena after he stepped in for Matt Brown in December 2021.

Ian Garry wants to fight thrice a year and earn his way to a title shot

Ian Garry has often been compared to his countryman Conor McGregor, who was last year's highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes.

Garry is not pressurized by the huge comparison but he's rather determined to follow in the footsteps of McGregor to eventually reach stardom.

During a interview with ESPN MMA, the 24-year-old Sanford MMA trainee stressed that he wants to stay active and earn his way to a title shot.

"I’m gonna take my time. I’m 24 years. I want to fight three times a year, every year and beat people up and let them know that I’m here to take over. I’m going to take every single guy that I can on my rise to the top. I’m going to dominate and I don’t care if it takes me four or five years to get to that belt. I don’t care if it takes me one. I am on my path and whatever way it works a slow grind is my way," said Garry.

