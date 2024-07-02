Ian Garry shares the truth behind Michael Page's adorable moment with his son before UFC 303: "For me, there was still animosity"

Ian Garry recently opened up about the heartwarming moment between his son and Michael Page prior to UFC 303. Despite Page's adorable moment with his son, Garry claimed that they still had a lot of hostility.

Garry and Page got into a furious argument during UFC 303's pre-fight press conference, claiming they were in their opponent's head. The Englishman stated that he plans to demonstrate that he is the better fighter, while the Irishman made fun of his opponent's failed Bellator title defense.

The fact that Garry and Page both doubted one another's confidence made their fight more interesting. Despite their pre-fight disagreement in the press conference, 'MVP' engaged in a wholesome interaction with Garry's son, demonstrating the welterweight fighter's friendly demeanor.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Garry discussed the interaction between his son and Page, saying:

''MVP was rattled after that press conference. He literally walked by me and I went 'you're a filthy cheat', and he turns and went 'I'll tell you what though, you've got a beautiful kid.''

Garry added:

''If my kid wants to go over and cuddle MVP fine, maybe he needs it, but maybe he was spooked and he could sense his energy, but for me, there was still animosity.''

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

Garry squared off against Page in a welterweight bout at UFC 300. The pay-per-view event took place last weekend, where 'The Future' extended his professional MMA record to 15-0 (8-0 in the UFC) by securing a unanimous decision victory against the Brit.

During the UFC 303 post-fight press conference, Garry was asked about his next probable opponent. The 26-year-old answered by calling out Shavkat Rakhmonov. He said:

''There's Shavkat [Rakhmonov], 18-0, undefeated, I'd love to get my hands on him. I've trained with him. I have nothing but respect for the guy, but I want to be the first guy to take his 0.''

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

Ariel Helwani reacts to Ian Garry's son and Michael Page sharing a wholesome moment

Ariel Helwani posted a three-word response to the interaction between Ian Garry's son and Michael Page.

Helwani re-posted the clip on his X account, making a pro-wrestling reference to the apparent rivalry between the two. The MMA journalist hinted that the fans might not be as engaged since they had witnessed a positive reaction before their fight. Helwani tweeted:

''Kayfabe is dead.''

Check out the post below:

