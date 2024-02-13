Ian Garry teases co-main event bout against mystery "clown" on Conor McGregor's International Fight Week card

Ian Garry will make his return to the octagon at UFC 298 this weekend after his bout against Geoff Neal was moved forward from UFC 299. The No.10-ranked welterweight recently revealed that he is hoping that his next bout will serve as the co-main event in Conor McGregor's return.

During a recent appearance on TNT Sports' Fight Week Preview Show, 'The Future' was asked if he could make a quick turnaround for UFC 300, responding:

"No, unless Conor's on that card and I get to share a card with Conor. I have other plans. All I know now is that we've got February and the only rumor we hear is from the big man himself saying that he'd like to fight June 29th in International Fight Week. Now, fingers crossed that gets made because if that gets made, I have the perfect co-main and I think you guys can guess who it might be... He's a bit of a clown if you want any hints."

Ian Garry's comments on fighting on the same card as Conor McGregor:

Garry has previously revealed that he is hoping to face Colby Covington, so it is likely that the No.5-ranked welterweight is the opponent that he has in mind. The No.10-ranked welterweight spent time training with McGregor in 2023, noting that he is a big fan of the former double champ as both hail from Ireland.

What did Ian Garry say about facing Colby Covington?

Ian Garry did not mention Colby Covington by name when discussing who he would like to face next. He has, however, previously expressed an interest in facing 'Chaos'. Speaking with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'The Future' stated:

"Colby Covington. Colby Covington. I would love to thump the mouth off him, Ariel. Oh my god, at home? The only thing that annoys me about that is I'd have more fun doing that in Miami."

He added:

"In his backyard, walk into Miami, slap the mouth off him in front of all of his fans. I have no problem playing the heel. I have no problem going out there and being the bad guy for a weekend because at the end of the day, when I put him unconscious, I'm going to have a smile on my face."

Ian Garry's comments on Colby Covington:

Covington did not directly respond to the call-out. While the pair had both been slated to compete at UFC 296, Garry was forced out of his bout against Vicente Luque after contracting pneumonia during fight week.