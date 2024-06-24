Ian Garry wants to fight Colby Covington but says 'Chaos' is ducking him: "He sees the end of his career"

Ian Garry is set to make his return to the octagon this weekend when he faces Michael 'Venom' Page on the main card of UFC 303. The No.7-ranked welterweight appeared to be in line to face Colby Covington before talks between the two sides broke down. 'The Future' recently revealed that he believes 'Chaos' is avoiding him due to fear that his career could be ended.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Garry revealed that he was offered Covington as an opponent and accepted the bout before adding:

"At the end of the day, I can't make a man step into the octagon with me if he's scared of me... I will never say I'm done with it because that man has talked too much s**t to not step in that octagon and go out there and destroy him because he deserves to get the head slapped off, however, I don't know if I want to give relevance to his name. I don't know, sitting here right now, if I ever believe he will accept a fight with me."

Garry continued:

"I think Colby Covington looks at me and I think he sees the end of his career. A young, talented prospect, super sharp, super fast, super smart and different to anyone else who's ever fought. That's scary when you're on the latter end of your career and you're just trying to stay relevant and beat people who aren't going to be world champions and aren't going to be the best. I think he's going to look for other easier opponents and I don't see a world where Colby ever fights me."

Check out Ian Garry's full comments on Colby Covington below (starting at the 1:43:00 mark):

Garry did note that if Covington wants to back up his trash talk, he is more than willing to face him in the octagon. He revealed that there was no official reason 'Chaos' did not accept the bout leading him to believe that the No.4-ranked welterweight is avoiding the matchup.

Ian Garry supports Conor McGregor following UFC 303 withdrawal

Ian Garry has not been shy about expressing his fandom of Conor McGregor. The No.7-ranked welterweight campaigned for an opponent for UFC 303 to have the opportunity to share the card with his countryman. 'The Notorious', however, was forced to withdraw from his highly-anticipated return after breaking his toe in training.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Future' showed support for the former double champ, stating:

"Go f**k themselves. It's not your life. Who are we to say that Conor should do something? If he broke his toe, which is what he said he's done, who the f**k are we to tell him to fight?... If he's had to pull out, there is no one on the planet more upset than him."

Check out Ian Garry's full comments on Conor McGregor's withdrawal from UFC 303 below:

McGregor appeared set to return against Michael Chandler, however, the bout was called off following his injury. 'The Notorious' has not competed since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021.