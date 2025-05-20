Ian Machado Garry addresses "very sensitive" Jack Della Maddalena's comments about son's 'M&M' prank before UFC 315 event

Ian Machado Garry recently reacted to Jack Della Maddalena's comments regarding a lighthearted M&M prank that was pulled by him with his son ahead of UFC 315.

'The Future' was the backup fighter for the welterweight title fight at UFC 315 between Belal Muhammad and Della Maddalena. Garry and his son, while the fighters were cutting weight, joked around and tried to ruin the headline featuring fighters efforts to make weight.

However, when Della Maddalena was asked for his response, he said something personal regarding Garry and his son.

"I don't think that's actually Ian's son, but I don't like M&Ms."

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Garry seemingly responded to Della Maddalena's comments. Highlighting how sensitive the Australian fighter is, 'The Future' said:

"There's a playful joke about a child giving a fighter M&Ms with the baseline comedy of, 'Take these, eat these, miss weight, and my daddy will step in and win a world title.' That's just a laugh. It's low-level. Then to go out there and say the comments that he said was just immature. It shows that he's very sensitive."

He added:

"Because if he's said something like that, which he's never acted out of his character, which means what I was doing on fight week irritated him enough to trigger him to say something like that."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below (26:21):

Ian Machado Garry reveals how he foresees his future in the UFC

Ian Machado Garry has consistently delivered dominant performances in the UFC. Aside from his loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov, the Irishman has maintained an undefeated record in the promotion. In his most recent fight, 'The Future' secured a unanimous decision victory over promising prospect Carlos Prates.

In the aforementioned interview, Garry also shared his thoughts on his future in the UFC, particularly in light of the developments within the welterweight division:

"When it comes to me, I can tell you I'm going to continue to be active. I'm never going to stop. I'm a fighter, I want to be active. I want to beat everyone up. I want to prove that I'm the best, and I don't need a belt wrapped around my waist to prove that I'm the best. I need to keep beating the best fighters in the world, and that belt will come in time." [11:55]

