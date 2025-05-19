Ian Machado Garry fires back at Jack Della Maddalena with savage nose threat

Ian Machado Garry has fired back at the newly minted UFC welterweight kingpin Jack Della Maddalena and his coach, who made fun of Machado Garry for going the distance and failing to find a finish in his bouts.

Machado Garry returned to the octagon last month as he defeated Carlos Prates via unanimous decision at UFC Kansas City, bouncing back from the first loss of his mixed martial arts career.

While the Dubliner has called for the next title shot in the welterweight division, it appears that Islam Makhachev will get the first opportunity to challenge Della Maddalena for the title.

On The Ariel Helwani Show, when 'The Future' was asked about comments made by the UFC welterweight champion's coach, Ben Vickers, he said:

"In his last four fights, Jack has had one finish. So, he's telling me I need to get into the gym and I need to start finding some power, right? He got beat up pretty bad. I've seen his face... He looked pretty bad, right? And Belal [Muhammad] ain't nowhere near the striker that I am, Ariel. I think we can both agree with that, right? So, Belal ain't nothing compared to me on the feet, but he looked rough when he was in your studio, right?"

Machado Garry added:

"I'll bend his nose backwards the way it should be, right? And his coach? His coach should stay out of this, right?... I'm not flying around the world trying to be a superstar, trying to be someone famous. I'm flying around the world ready to fight. And if I'm needed, I'll show up and I'll do what I need to do to fight and if he's the champion, I'll take the belt from his hands."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Garry added that his son, offering Della Maddalena M&M's in an attempt to get him to miss weight, was a playful joke. However, 'JDM' suggesting that Garry's child may not be his was a sign of mental weakness, and he will exploit it when the two fight.

Jack Della Maddalena believes Ian Machado Garry can beat Sean Brady

Ian Machado Garry and Sean Brady have recently exchanged words, leading many to believe the two could share the octagon shortly. Brady called out the Irishman after the latter called for a title shot following his UFC Kansas City victory.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jack Della Maddalena weighed in on the potential matchup, stating:

"That's a brilliant fight. I think, I don't know, I think, maybe Ian Garry might beat him. I think Sean Brady's striking isn't amazing."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments about potential Sean Brady vs. Ian Machado Garry below:

Della Maddalena added that he believes 'The Future' can keep the fight standing, but if it does go to the ground, then his prediction would change.

