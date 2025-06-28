Ian Machado Garry gets 100% real on potential Kamaru Usman clash with bold fight preview: "I'd punch the mouth off him"

Ian Machado Garry recently offered his thoughts on potential matchup against Kamaru Usman. Garry voiced confidence in his chances against Usman, while sharing his opinion on the former champion's victory over Joaquin Buckley.

Usman got back on the win column after demonstrating his wrestling abilities against Buckley at UFC Atlanta earlier this month, winning via unanimous decision. The 38-year-old's performance impressed many, including Garry.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Garry praised Usman. However, the Irish fighter does not believe Usman deserves a title shot after defeating the No. 7 ranked contender.

''Massively surprised. I thought Buckley was going to absolutely stach [Usman]...To come in against a guy who had confidence and that explosivity that he [Buckley] fights with... I call him a runner. He wants to run through you. He's zero fundamentals. But Usman just dominated that lead handball...But you and I both know what Usman's gonna do. He's going to take as much time as he possibly can to try and fight for a belt and jump the ladder and do all those things. I don't believe you lose three fights in a row, beat number seven in the world and get a world title fight.''

Garry then gave his nod for a possible fight with Usman, expressing his confidence against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

''No problem. I'd fight anyone. I'd punch them out of [Usman]. He's not gonna out wrestle me, he's not gonna outgrab me, he's not gonna out cardio me. There's nothing that that man can do to faze me on my skill set. I'll jab them out of him, I'll knock them out, and that's it.''

Ian Machado Garry discusses his UFC return

Ian Machado Garry established himself as a serious contender for the welterweight crown after securing a unanimous decision win over Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City earlier this year.

In the aforementioned conversation with Ariel Helwani, Garry expressed his desire to take on Belal Muhammad or Sean Brady next.

''I have said yes officially to two guys. I have said yes to Belal [Muhammad] and I have said yes to Sean Brady. This week I’m trying to have a meeting with the UFC and organize everything, just get it finalized...I have a preference of leaning towards Belal for reasons that are very obvious, former champion, just lost the belt in a close fight.''

Swagat Kumar Jena



