Ian Machado Garry issues bold prediction for Carlos Prates clash at UFC Kansas City, explains taking fight on short notice

Ian Machado Garry has addressed his upcoming matchup against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City on April 26. The Irishman opened up about accepting another fight on short notice after fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Light heavyweight fighters Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. were scheduled to lock horns at the T-Mobile Center Arena in Kansas City. However, 'Sweet Dreams' was forced to withdraw from the contest due to an injury. Then, the main event was replaced by Garry and Prates, who stepped in on short notice.

In a recent interview, Garry predicted the outcome of his fight against the 'The Nightmare'. He also weighed in on another short-notice bout and touched on his " excitement " in accepting this fight. During a recent appearance on the The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Future' had this to say:

"Is that not what I'm in the sport for? The excitement. Let's go! Let's have a short notice fight against another dangerous up-and-comer in the UFC. That makes me want to go out and prove to the world. I am the best, watch. I'm a fighter at heart. I wanna put on a show. I'm at a point in my career where I just wanna go out there and beat the best guys and show everyone how talented I am. [6:50]"

Making a bold prediction for the upcoming fight, he said:

"I'm [one] of the most elite welterweights on the planet. So, if this man thinks he's as good as he is, then when he steps across the octagon on April 26th against me, that's his do or don't time. And, I promise you. You've seen it from me every time. When I step in that octagon, I look phenomenal and I promise you right now Ariel, I promise you. I feel it in my heart. I see it every time I close my eyes, I'm going to finish this guy. [10:10]"

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Ian Machado Garry breaks down Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

After a decisive win over Leon Edwards, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is set to face Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada, on May 10. Ian Machado Garry recently gave his predictions for the upcoming title fight.

The Irishman believes 'Remember The Name' will emerge victorious in his maiden title defense bout. During the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, he said:

"Hundred percent [Belal Muhammad beats Jack Della Maddalena]. I think Jack’s phenomenally talented. It’s stylistically not a good fight for him. If he comes out and puts on the show of his life and proves to everyone that he can stop the takedown and stop the pace, then fair play to you. But, sitting here right now, I think Belal steamrolls him. [19:42]"

