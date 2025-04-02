Ian Machado Garry issues unfiltered reaction to Carlos Prates matchup at UFC Kansas City: "This is my world"

Ian Machado Garry has weighed in on his upcoming Carlos Prates fight at UFC Kansas City. Garry is excited for the matchup and voiced confidence in his ability to be the first to hand Prates a loss in the promotion.

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that Garry and Prates are set to replace Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr., who were originally slated to face each other. The light heavyweight fight was canceled after Hill picked up an injury, and a welterweight headliner is now scheduled for April 26 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

In response to the announcement, Garry posted a video on Instagram and expressed his excitement about the matchup, saying:

''Right, it's official. You've got a new main event. Kansas City, Missouri, me vs. Carlos Prates, April 26th. I’m excited. Why? The UFC goes, ‘Ah, we need someone. Who do we need? Who do we call?’ You call me. Why? Because I’m a real fighter who wants to fight the best in the world. I’m going to show everybody how good I am. Carlos Prates is awesome, but this is my world. I love to fight. There’s nothing in this world I love more than fighting. Kansas City, let’s go! Ireland, get your tickets, get your flights. Brazil, get your tickets, get your flights.''

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Garry was 15-0 before facing Shavkat Rakhmonov in a title eliminator bout at UFC 310 last year. The Irishman delivered an all-around performance, nearly submitting Rakhmonov in the last round. However, the Kazakh displayed tenacity and was able to break free from the tight hold, winning by unanimous decision. As such, 'The Future' suffered the first loss of his professional career.

As for Prates (21-6), he has secured knockout victories over every opponent he's faced in the promotion. The Brazilian recently took on Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100 and knocked him out in the first round.

Ian Machado Garry is impressed by Carlos Prates' teammate

Ian Machado Garry is a fan of Carlos Prates' teammate, Mauricio Ruffy, who is known for his flashy techniques inside the octagon. Ruffy knocked out King Green with an incredible spinning wheel kick at UFC 313 last month. Notably, Prates and Ruffy train together at the Fighting Nerds gym in Brazil.

Garry posted an Instagram video wherein he praised Ruffy, saying:

''There's been someone lately who's been tickling my fancy. His style is phenomenal, and I love to watch it. It kind of reminds me of an old-school Conor McGregor. His name is Mauricio Ruffy. His style is beautiful. I think movement is next level, and I’m excited to see how his career unfolds at moment. He’s absolutely one of my favorite fighters in the UFC.''

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

