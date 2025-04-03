Ian Machado Garry's next opponent predicts Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena title fight

UFC Kansas City has a new main event, with Ian Machado Garry taking on Carlos Prates. The latter recently weighed in on the upcoming Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena title fight at UFC 315.

At UFC 304 last year, Muhammad was crowned the welterweight champion after a dominant performance against Leon Edwards. 'Remember the Name' outclassed 'Rocky' both in the striking and wrestling, and he'll face a similar opponent at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada, on May 10th. Like Edwards, Della Maddalena is primarily a striker.

While No.13-ranked welterweight Prates would like to see a fellow striker win UFC gold, the Brazilian foresees Muhammad coming out on top. In an interview with Home of Fight, 'The Nightmare' said:

"The fight is really good. But I think Belal is going to win. Jack Della Maddalena looks like a good fighter. But, he fought Kevin Holland and won by split decision. Then he fought another guy, I don't remember the name, he's not even in the UFC anymore. Then he fought Gilbert Burns, he was losing the fight. On the last minute, he won."

He continued:

"But Belal Muhammad has been beating a lot of guys [who are] really good. I would like to see Jack Della Maddalena as a champ because he's a striker. But I think Belal Muhammad is going to win. It's not going to be a hard fight."

Check out Carlos Prates' comments below:

Jack Della Maddalena compares Belal Muhammad to Georges St-Pierre: "It's a boring style"

Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was expected to take on undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov in his first title defense last year. However, an injury to Muhammad, followed by an injury to Rakhmonov, saw No.5-ranked Jack Della Maddalena get an unexpected title shot.

Della Maddalena recently labeled Muhammad's style "boring" and compared it to that of UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre during the Canadian's championship reign. He told Fox Sports Australia:

"It's no question he got a boring fight style. He's good at holding people down and getting victories. GSP got flak back in the day for being a boring style. You got to give him credit. I definitely think it's a boring style. I think winning is obviously his number one goal and fair play to him. But I feel like I can beat him."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

