Ian Machado Garry sends chilling message to Carlos Prates ahead of UFC Kansas City fight as war of words continues: "I'm going to smash you"

Ian Machado Garry recently issued a stern warning to Carlos Prates ahead of their upcoming clash. Garry is slated to face fellow welterweight standout Prates this weekend in the main event of UFC Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center in Missouri.

Ad

Ad

Trending

In the lead-up to their clash, 'The Future' has taken to social media to mock Prates over a past TKO loss in China, where he appeared to quit mid-fight. Garry seized the chance to label the Brazilian a "quitter," which prompted a heated back-and-forth between the two on social media.

In his response, 'The Nightmare' struck back at Garry by highlighting his rapid rise in the UFC, contrasting it with the Irishman’s trajectory. He also mocked Garry's performances and his lack of finishes in a recent interview with MMA Today.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

On Tuesday, 'The Future' fired back on TikTok and reacted to Prates' claim that he should be thanked for the main event spotlight:

"Look, you don’t even need to wait until April 26th. I’ll say thank you right now… Thank you for this opportunity. On the 26th of April, I’m going to smash you, I’m going to finish you, and I’m going to show the world that you’re not a true fighter. I’m born to fight, I was born to do this. You're just unlucky that it’s you. 26th of April, I’ll see you then, sir. Bring it all — you’re gonna need every single ounce of luck you can get."

Ad

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

How do Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates' UFC records stack up?

Ian Machado Garry last competed at UFC 310 in December, where he suffered the first setback of his professional career in a closely contested unanimous decision loss to the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Leading up to that bout, 'The Future' had been enjoying an impressive eight-fight winning streak in the UFC, extending his then-flawless professional record to 15-0 before the defeat.

Ad

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates was seen last in action in November, where he scored a dominant first-round knockout over Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100. 'The Nightmare' heads into UFC Kansas City with an undefeated 4-0 UFC record and a remarkable 10-fight win streak, with all victories coming by knockout.

Prates was originally scheduled to face Geoff Neal at UFC 314 on April 12, but the veteran American had to pull out of the matchup after sustaining an injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.