Ian Machado Garry sends ice-cold message to Carlos Prates ahead of UFC Kansas City clash, vows to "absolutely manhandle" the Brazilian

Ian Machado Garry has issued a chilling message to Carlos Prates ahead of their upcoming fight at UFC Kansas City. The Irishman promises to "manhandle" his opponent at the T-Mobile Center on April 26.

Ad

Initially, lightweight fighters Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. were scheduled to fight each other in the headliner of UFC Kansas City. However, 'Sweet Dreams' was forced to pull out of the contest due to an injury. The main event was then replaced by Garry and Prates, who stepped in on short notice.

'The Future' recently predicted his upcoming fight. He claims to be better than Prates and vows to finish the Brazilian. Speaking to Sky Sports, he had this to say:

Ad

Trending

"I'm gonna go out there on April 26 against Carlos Prates and I'm gonna prove that there's levels to this. I am better. There is nobody, nobody that's going to expect what I'm gonna do to him. I’m gonna absolutely manhandle and outclass him."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"There gonna be nothing that he's gonna be able to do. I'm gonna put this guy to sleep. I'm gonna leave him unconscious, and I'm gonna go and fight for the belt. That's my plan."

Ad

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carlos Prates responds to Ian Garry calling him a "quitter"

In January 2017, Carlos Prates fought Mikhail Romanchuk at an event in China. The bout didn't go his way as Prates suffered a TKO loss in the first round. Upon watching the fight, Ian Machado Garry referred to his opponent as a "quitter."

'The Future' said:

"This is a video of Carlos Prates and his true fighting spirit called being a quitter. He had just been beaten up, all the rounds prior. Puts his hand up, shakes his head, says, 'I'm done.' Then just drops to the ground in absolute despair. Because he knows that deep down, he's not a fighter."

Ad

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response, 'The Nightmare' fired back at Garry and had this to say via Instagram:

"We are here training. While Ian Garry is on the internet talking s***. You have a lot of free time. I'm here training. On the 26th, I'll fill him with punch in the mouth. Then, he'll keep saying he didn't have time to train. Who was on the internet talking s***. A**hole."

Ad

Check out Prates' comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.