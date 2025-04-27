Ian Machado Garry shows pure class with heartfelt message to Carlos Prates after UFC Kansas City battle

Following Ian Machado Garry's unanimous decision victory over Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City, Garry and Prates have shown each other love and respect. 'The Future' stepped in on short notice to fight 'The Nightmare' and outperformed him with an immaculate mix of striking and takedowns, making it hard for Prates to find his rhythm.

Although the 31-year-old tried to make a comeback in Round 5, delivering powerful blows and some nasty ground and pound, it was not enough to secure a finish.

Following the fight, 'The Future' greeted Prates in the locker room and expressed gratitude for putting on a gunning five-rounder. He also offered to assist 'The Nightmare' become a top fighter.

Garry said:

"I want to say to you, if you want help to go to the top I will come back to Brazil. You are Brazilian and I want all the Brazilians to go to the top."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

The Irishman trains at the Chute Boxe gym in Brazil alongside former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Oliviera also cornered him during his fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. Over the years, Garry has learned Portuguese to communicate easily with his teammates and coaches.

Ian Machado Garry commends Carlos Prates' performance

Following the UFC Kansas City main event, Ian Machado Garry lauded Carlos Prates' striking and labelled Prates as a "legend" who "hits like a truck." The Dubliner also expressed his desire to see all Brazilians succeed.

"I know how dangerous that man is. I have nothing but respect for him. I said it to him after the fight; he’s Brazilian, half of my soul is Brazilian. My name is Machado Garry. I want to see all these Brazilians go to the top, and that man hits like a truck."

Garry added:

"The guy’s a legend. I appreciate him. He’s been on a tear but I told everyone what I was going to do. I was going to outclass him and I believe I did that."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below (0:46):

