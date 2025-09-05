  • home icon
Ibragim Dauev determined to upset monster Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 35: “No fighter who cannot be defeated”

By Atilano Diaz
Published Sep 05, 2025 06:22 GMT
Ibragim Dauev (Image by ONE Championship)
Ibragim Dauev [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Rising featherweight contender Ibragim Dauev of Russia is coming into his next fight full of confidence ahead of his crucial showdown against No.1-ranked featherweight MMA contender Akbar Abdullaev of Kyrgyzstan at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

The skilled MMA fighter will head back into the ONE Championship ring this weekend in search of a statement victory that could position him at the top of the heap in a stacked division.

Dauev acknowledges the threat posed by Abdullaev, but he also knows that no fighter is invincible, no matter how dangerous they may seem.

The Russian star told ONE Championship:

"I am always confident in myself and consider myself the best, no matter who they put me against. There is no fighter who cannot be defeated."

Both Dauev and Abdullaev carry unblemished records in the world’s largest martial arts organization, making this clash an intriguing proposition. But the One Chance affiliate is confident he can get the job done and send a message to the rest of the division.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Ibragim Dauev willing to "win at any cost" against Akbar Abdullaev

Russian featherweight star Ibragim Dauev will leave nothing to chance when he faces off with dangerous Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video this weekend.

The 24-year-old told ONE says he is willing to do whatever it takes to claim victory in this pivotal featherweight MMA matchup:

"Akbar is a good and dangerous fighter, but I'm completely ready. I won't make predictions, but I will do everything to win at any cost.”

Edited by Aziel Karthak
