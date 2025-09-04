Russian slugger Ibragim Dauev knows he will have his hands full when he takes on undefeated Kyrgyzstan talent Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 35. That said, he isn't short of confidence heading into their featherweight MMA battle.The two trade leather inside the world-renowned Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, Sept. 5, in a matchup that has major world title implications.Abdullaev, who sits as the No.1-ranked contender, is out to strengthen his grip on the top spot in search of another shot at Tang Kai's world title. Dauev, though, plans to ruin that and secure his maiden clash for MMA's most coveted prize on fight night.Ahead of the showdown, the protege of two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin, told the promotion that while Abdullaev may be a favorite in this fight, fight fans should not count their chickens before they hatch.&quot;Akbar has 12 fights and 12 finishes. But this doesn’t worry me, and I don’t think about it at all. I’m ready to fight anyone and beat anyone. This is MMA, anything can happen here, and this fight won’t be an exception,&quot; the 24-year-old Chechnya native shared in an interview with ONE Championship.Ibragim Dauev, after all, has looked unstoppable since joining the roster of the world's largest martial arts organization.He's enjoyed three victorious outings against Mark Abelardo, Magomed Akaev, and Pedro Dantas, leading up to this massive fight against Abdullaev. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIbragim Dauev inspired by Anatoly Malkyhin's record-breaking journey in ONEIn the same exchange with the organization, Ibragim Dauev revealed that he's long been inspired by two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin.&quot;I want to become a champion like him. If he could do it, then I can do it – I know it’s just a matter of time,&quot; the Russian phenom shared.A win over Abdullaev will certainly position him closer to a shot at Tang Kai's 26 pounds of featherweight MMA gold.Could he keep up his hot streak at ONE Fight Night 35, or will the Kyrgyz warrior take his unbeaten streak to 13-0?North American fight fans can catch this barnburner duel and the entire card live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.