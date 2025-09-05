Ibragim Dauev eyes title shot if he beats Akbar Abdullaev: “This fight is very important for me”

Rising featherweight contender Ibragim Dauev of Russia believes a victory over No.1-ranked Akbar Abdullaev of Kyrgyzstan will put him next in line for a shot at the featherweight MMA World Title in ONE Championship.The talented martial artist will face Abdullaev in what promises to be a crucial divisional showdown at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video this weekend.Dauev told ONE Championship:&quot;This fight is very important for me because a victory will open up the opportunity for me to fight for the belt.”Dauev has long dreamed of winning the ONE world title, and with a victory over Abdullaev, he may not be too far from getting his shot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.Suffice to say, this matchup is one of the most highly anticipated on the card, as both Dauev and Abdullaev carry unbeaten ONE records into this battle.Ibragim Dauev confident winner of his fight with Akbar Abdullaev moves on to goldRussian featherweight star Ibragim Dauev knows he’s getting very close to his dream world title shot against reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.If he can beat Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video this weekend, he may very well nab the Kyrgyzstani bruiser’s no.1 ranking.Dauev told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;I know for sure that the winner of our fight deserves a title fight. I deserve this chance because [if I beat Abdullaev], that means my last three opponents were undefeated, and I also beat the number one in our division.&quot;Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on Ibragim Dauev.