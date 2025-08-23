  • home icon
  MMA
  "Ices him quicker than Joshua" - Fans react as Francis Ngannou intensifies his callout to Deontay Wilder 

By Nishant Zende.
Published Aug 23, 2025 06:02 GMT
Fans on Francis Ngannou
Fans on Francis Ngannou's (left) callout of Deontay Wilder (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Combat sports fans were recently sent into a frenzy after Francis Ngannou called for a heavyweight clash against Deontay Wilder. Ngannou took to social media to share a clip of him hitting the pads and challenged Wilder to find out which one of them packed more power behind their punches.

Ngannou made his boxing debut against Tyson Fury in October 2023, months after leaving the UFC, and lost the fight via a highly controversial split decision. Ngannou went up against Anthony Joshua next in March 2024 and was brutally knocked out in the second round by the Englishman. Meanwhile, Wilder is coming off a TKO win over Tyrrell Herndon in June and is 2-3 in his last five outings.

In a recent Instagram post (via @ringmagazine on X), Ngannou called out Wilder and wrote in the caption:

"It’s time to finally settle the debate. @bronzebomber."

After @ringmagazine shared the post in an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Wilder ices him quicker than Joshua."

Another fan wrote:

"Nobody wants this. Have either or both fight Jake Paul if they're looking for a freakshow."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ringamagzine on X
Screenshots from @ringamagzine on X

When Francis Ngannou reflected on Anthony Joshua's knockout punch that put him to sleep

Francis Ngannou seemingly felt nothing after being brutally laid out by Anthony Joshua in their boxing match last year. In a post-fight press conference, Ngannou reflected on losing his second boxing match and outlined his thoughts on getting knocked out.

Speaking at a post-fight presser, Ngannou lauded Joshua's power while referencing his Tyson Fury loss and said:

"(Anthony Joshua) was quite special because he stopped me. He did what Tyson Fury couldn't. It wasn't my day, and he was just way better than me today. So, yeah, it sucks, but it's the game. We all know that. ... I didn't feel the punch. I think that's what a knockout is about. I don't feel any pain. That's how I know I was knocked out."
Edited by Nishant Zende.
