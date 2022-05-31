Ex-UFC fighter Icho Larenas charged with murder after dead body found in his home

Ex-UFC fighter Icho Larenas was charged with murder after the dead body of a 17-year-old male was found in his residence.

On May 24, police in Laval, Quebec, Canada went to Larenas's home after he and his wife, Gladys Rosana Lopez, called-in to report a home invasion at 1:55 am. The two claim to have relocated to a family member's house after they were allegedly robbed at the residence in Laval’s Sainte Rose district.

When the police arrived at the home, there was a dead body inside. Upon finding the body of the "unrecognizable" 17-year-old male, authorities turned the investigation over to the provincial police, Sûreté du Québec. They believe the teenager was beaten and stabbed to death and deem the brutal homicide to be the consequence of organized crime.

According to the Montreal Gazette, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec explained:

[“At least three people were involved and one succumbed to their injuries,” the spokesperson said. “The man and the woman are detained and will be questioned at some point in the day."]

Both Icho Larenas and Gladys Rosana Lopez were arrested. 'Icho' has been charged with second-degree murder; meanwhile, his wife was charged with being an accomplice to the murder. The court denied their release from custody on Wednesday, May 25.

Icho Larenas, also known as 'El Dogo', is an Argentina-born fighter with a total of twelve fights on his professional MMA record.

Larenas mainly fought with the Canada-based fight promotion TKO Major League MMA. Additionally, he had a short stint in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he fought once and lost to Tom Murphy by TKO at UFC 58 in 2006. In his six victories and six defeats, only one of his bouts went the distance.

The 39-year-old last fought in 2018, where he returned to the cage after a five-year hiatus. The heavyweight competitor failed to get back in the winner's circle and suffered two back-to-back knockout losses at the end of his career.

