“Idols become your rivals” – Luke Lessei will set his admiration for Jo Nattawut aside in pivotal featherweight Muay Thai clash

American Muay Thai fighter Luke Lessei respects what Jo Nattawut has done in the “art of eight limbs” and considers himself a fan. He, however, is setting those aside when they battle this week.

‘The Chef’ will take on ‘Smokin’ Jo in a featured featherweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Luke Lessei will be making his promotional debut in the event and is looking to make a big splash against one of the hard-hitting fighters in the game.

In an interview with Cageside Press, he shared his thoughts on Jo Nattawut and the fight itself, saying:

“I'm not gonna say better than me, but dude I'm a fan of Jo. I've been watching him coming up and it's that moment where your idols become your rivals. Every dude that wants to be great is waiting for this moment.”

Watch the interview below:

The Nattawut-Lessei showdown is one of eight in the all-Muay Thai card on offer at ONE Fight Night 17, which will be aired for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Luke Lessei eager to take martial arts journey to a whole new level in ONE debut

A lifelong martial artist, Luke Lessei is eager to take his journey to a higher level when he makes his ONE Championship debut on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘The Chef’ is viewing his featherweight Muay Thai clash against Jo Nattawut with much significance as it is an embodiment of what he has worked for all this time.

He shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“So [my father] got me into martial arts and training when I was 4. My childhood, most of my memories revolve around martial arts, being in the gym with my dad, and just growing up with a father training his son to do what he loves to do. And that’s basically been my entire life’s work.”

Before joining ONE Championship, Lessei sharpened his skills competing in various tournaments in different parts of the world, including the World Muay Thai Championships and the Triumph Muay Thai Tournament.