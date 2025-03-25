"If anything he should fight Jorge Masvidal" - Fans give mixed reactions to Michael Bisping playing matchmaker for Leon Edwards vs. Ian Machado Garry

Michael Bisping's desire to see a contest between Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry has sparked reactions from MMA fans. While some shared their suggestions, others agreed with Bisping, picking Garry to beat Edwards.

Ad

An X user named @DovySimuMMA recently shared Bisping's response after a fan asked him about Edwards' future. The former UFC middleweight champion stated his wish to witness 'Rocky' against a striking opponent, suggesting a potential Edwards vs. Garry matchup, writing:

''I'd like to see him against a striker so he can have a fun fight. Ian Garry makes a lot of sense if you ask me.''

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan brought up the feud between Edwards and former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, writing:

''If anything he should fight Jorge Masvidal. Jorge will strike, settle the beef there.''

Another one backed Garry, writing:

''Gatekeeper status, name on Garry’s resume, Leon will get finished again, he’s not mentally strong, and showed that, he just got dogwalked in his hometown, and I think he takes another L''

Ad

Other fans wrote:

''NO. COLBY VS GARRY''

''That's a 3rd straight loss for Leon. Take a break, look through the flaws in the game, and redesign a new training scheme. If it means going back to more basic stuff , do it get that hunger back. There are no killer in that eye.''

Check out more reactions below:

Ad

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @DovySimuMMA on X]

Edwards failed to get back in title contention as he was submitted in the fourth round by Sean Brady at UFC London this past weekend. Meanwhile, Garry took on Shavkat Rakhmonov in a title eliminator bout at UFC 310 last year, and suffered a unanimous decision defeat, losing his undefeated status in the process.

Ad

Joe Rogan praises Sean Brady following his win over Leon Edwards

Sean Brady stunned everyone by dominating Leon Edwards throughout their matchup at UFC London. He also became the first fighter to finish Edwards.

In a recent episode of JRE Fight Companion, Joe Rogan shared his reaction to Brady's tight choke and was impressed with the American's performance, saying:

''He’s going for the guillotine, look at this...one-armed guillotine. Oh my goodness...Wow, Sean f*cking Brady. Holy sh*t, what a performance. Shutout against one of the best of all time in the division, former champion. Beats his a** and submits him. F*cking unbelievable, man. I’m super impressed.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Check out the full episode below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.