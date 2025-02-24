"If he can make 145, I don't know how big he is" - Dustin Poirier shares alarming reality check about Ilia Topuria's lightweight ambitions

UFC veteran Dustin Poirier has weighed in on Ilia Topuria's move to the lightweight division. UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that the featherweight champion would be vacating the belt and moving up to compete at 155 pounds.

Poirier recently had a conversation with Jose Youngs for MMA Fighting where he opined on Topuria's decision. 'The Diamond' praised Topuria for his actions but speculated whether 'El Matador' might face a size disadvantage while competing against UFC lightweights.

"I mean it's respectful. It's honorable to vacate the belt, to not hold up the division where guys are working so hard to get their shot at the title. He's doing it the right way, you know. And I've never seen him in person , everyone says he walks around heavy, but if he can make 145 [pounds], I don't know how big he is because some of these lightweights are huge."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (2:05):

What did Ilia Topuria say about a potential fight against Dustin Poirier?

There has been a lot of speculation as to who could be Ilia Topuria's first opponent in the lightweight division. One name that is part of the conversation is Dustin Poirier.

Topuria recently made an appearance on the Full Send Podcast where he expressed interest in sharing the octagon with 'The Diamond'.

"I love that dog Dustin Poirier. He's a fighter, you know what I mean... he goes in and he fights until he dies. youre going to have that guy in front of you fightng and trying to take your head off. That's a very exciting fight for me and I think for the fans also."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (18:49):

Poirier responded to Topuria's statement on social media by saying:

"A warrior knows one when he sees one, nothing but respect."

