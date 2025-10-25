"If you can pass a drug test, I'll do it" - Tom Aspinall and other UFC stars weigh in on possible Brock Lesnar comeback

Tom Aspinall joined some of his fellow UFC stars to share their thoughts on a potential Brock Lesnar comeback fight.Lesnar is among the most well-known personalities in the combat sports world. After his eight-fight stint in the UFC, during which he won the heavyweight championship, Lesnar tried his hand at professional wrestling and went on to become a bona fide WWE legend.Despite being 48 years old, Lesnar sports a ripped physique, and many have wondered whether he could make a return to the cage. During a recent interview, UFC 321 stars like Aspinall, Alexander Volkov, Ikram Aliskerov, and Mario Bautista shared their thoughts on whether that could be possible.The reigning UFC heavyweight king reacted to recent footage of Lesnar's physique and said:&quot;I mean, he might be a bit of a genetic specimen, but there's some other stuff going on there... If he can pass a drug test, I'll do it [on Lesnar's potential comeback]. I don't think that's happening anytime soon.&quot;Heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov said:&quot;At his age, looking like this? He for sure uses something. I'm not sure about his overall health.&quot;Title challenger Ciryl Gane was more optimistic about Lesnar's potential comeback and said:&quot;He can, he can. Look at his shape.&quot;Meanwhile, Ikram Aliskerov hilariously questioned Lesnar's diet, saying:&quot;Cheater. I think he's not natural; that's anabolic. I want to ask him what he eats, brother.&quot;Mario Bautista answered the question about Lesnar potentially coming back, saying:&quot;If he can pass a drug test.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Tom Aspinall names Brock Lesnar as the one fighter he'd like to train withLast year, Tom Aspinall played a game of 'Fight, Train, Drink' and had to pick between Alexander Volkov, Brock Lesnar, and Cain Velasquez. The Englishman notably picked Lesnar to train with.In a YouTube video, Aspinall explained why he'd like to train with the former UFC heavyweight champion and said:&quot;Drink with Volkov because I’ve already fought him. Train with Lesnar because my escapes would be unbelievable because he’s so strong on top. Fight Cain Velasquez because he’s a legend.&quot;