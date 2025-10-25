  • home icon
  • "If you can pass a drug test, I'll do it" - Tom Aspinall and other UFC stars weigh in on possible Brock Lesnar comeback

"If you can pass a drug test, I'll do it" - Tom Aspinall and other UFC stars weigh in on possible Brock Lesnar comeback

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 25, 2025 06:39 GMT
Tom Aspinall (right) and others share their thoughts on Brock Lesnar (left) potentially coming back to the UFC.
Tom Aspinall (right) and others share their thoughts on Brock Lesnar (left) potentially coming back to the UFC. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Tom Aspinall joined some of his fellow UFC stars to share their thoughts on a potential Brock Lesnar comeback fight.

Lesnar is among the most well-known personalities in the combat sports world. After his eight-fight stint in the UFC, during which he won the heavyweight championship, Lesnar tried his hand at professional wrestling and went on to become a bona fide WWE legend.

Despite being 48 years old, Lesnar sports a ripped physique, and many have wondered whether he could make a return to the cage. During a recent interview, UFC 321 stars like Aspinall, Alexander Volkov, Ikram Aliskerov, and Mario Bautista shared their thoughts on whether that could be possible.

The reigning UFC heavyweight king reacted to recent footage of Lesnar's physique and said:

"I mean, he might be a bit of a genetic specimen, but there's some other stuff going on there... If he can pass a drug test, I'll do it [on Lesnar's potential comeback]. I don't think that's happening anytime soon."

Heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov said:

"At his age, looking like this? He for sure uses something. I'm not sure about his overall health."

Title challenger Ciryl Gane was more optimistic about Lesnar's potential comeback and said:

"He can, he can. Look at his shape."

Meanwhile, Ikram Aliskerov hilariously questioned Lesnar's diet, saying:

"Cheater. I think he's not natural; that's anabolic. I want to ask him what he eats, brother."
Mario Bautista answered the question about Lesnar potentially coming back, saying:

"If he can pass a drug test."
When Tom Aspinall names Brock Lesnar as the one fighter he'd like to train with

Last year, Tom Aspinall played a game of 'Fight, Train, Drink' and had to pick between Alexander Volkov, Brock Lesnar, and Cain Velasquez. The Englishman notably picked Lesnar to train with.

In a YouTube video, Aspinall explained why he'd like to train with the former UFC heavyweight champion and said:

"Drink with Volkov because I’ve already fought him. Train with Lesnar because my escapes would be unbelievable because he’s so strong on top. Fight Cain Velasquez because he’s a legend."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

