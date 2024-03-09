"If it goes to decision, don’t give me a title fight again” - Muhammed Mokaev eyes clash against Brandon Royval and promises to finish ‘Raw Dawg'

Muhammed Mokaev has called for a clash with No.1-ranked bantamweight contender Brandon Royval, whom he believes is the easiest matchup in the division's top five.

'The Punisher' featured on UFC Vegas 87 on Mar. 2, where he defeated Alex Perez via unanimous decision in what was viewed by many as a lackluster performance.

With 8 stoppage victories out of his 12 career wins, the undefeated bantamweight prospect has vowed to return to his finishing ways should he face 'Raw Dawg' in his next bout.

The Russian-born Brit recently appeared on Sky Sports, where he discussed who he would like to fight next, saying this:

"I can put this on the table, if I don't finish Brandon Royval, don't give me another chance for the title. I'll fight one more time. That's how much I believe I will finish Brandon Royval. In the top 5, he is the easiest style for me. One hundred percent. Style-wise. If it goes to decision, don't give me a title fight again. I'll fight anyone, whoever the UFC put in front of me, before the title."

Brandon Royval would be open to facing Muhammed Mokaev on one condition

Following Brandon Royval's recent victory over former champion Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC Mexico City, he revealed that he suffered some damage to his knee in the fight.

But 'Raw Dawg' has expressed interest in appearing on UFC 301 in Brazil and has called for a rematch of his title clash with Brazilian champion Alexandre Pantoja.

With the pay-per-view card two months away, it will be a quick turnaround for Royval, considering his current injury issues.

Should he not be granted a title shot next, the No.1 ranked bantamweight contender has welcomed a potential clash with Muhammed Mokaev on one condition.

Royval was interviewed by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour recently, where he said this about a fight with 'The Punisher':

"Yeah, I'd probably wait longer than two months though. I'd probably wait longer than the given time."

With his current injuries, it is no wonder that 'Raw Dawg' would only return to the octagon in two months if UFC gold is on the table.