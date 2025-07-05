"If I can wrestle with him, I can wrestle with anybody" - Arman Tsarukyan opens up on training with Khamzat Chimaev

Arman Tsarukyan recently shared his experiences training with the no. 3-ranked UFC middleweight fighter Khamzat Chimaev.

Tsarukyan and Chimaev have been long-time friends and have developed a strong camaraderie, often supporting each other during their training camps for major bouts. The Armenian fighter noted that training with 'Borz' has significantly benefited him in terms of experience.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Tsarukyan discussed their training sessions, saying:

"I mean, Khamzat, he's a tough guy and he doesn't care if you're lighter than him [by] more than 25 pounds. He just go hard with everybody, and it's good for me. I get a lot of experience, and I feel like if I can wrestle with him, I can wrestle with anybody."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (2:12):

Tsarukyan is reportedly set to join Chimaev's training camp ahead of UFC 319, where the Chechen native is scheduled to scrap against Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight championship.

When Arman Tsarukyan asserted confidence in Khamzat Chimaev to become the next middleweight champion

Arman Tsarukyan once expressed his confidence in Khamzat Chimaev's potential to become the next UFC middleweight champion. Speaking in an interview with Helen Yee, while labeling Chimaev as a "strong" fighter, the Armenian said:

"Well, Khamzat, he's so strong and for sure he's the next [middleweight] champion. And he [has] very good wrestling [and] striking. He likes to fight, and I can't wait to see his next fight."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (6:33):

Chimaev is currently unbeaten in the UFC, holding a record of 8-0. In his last four fights, the Chechen native has secured victories over veteran fighters including Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, Kamaru Usman, and Robert Whittaker.

Chimaev's fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 on August 16 presents him with the first opportunity to become a world champion.

